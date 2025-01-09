Joel Edmundson Injury: Traveling with team

Edmundson (undisclosed) will travel with the Kings on their five-game road trip but may not be ready to play, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports Thursday.

Edmundson had three goals and two assists in his first nine games but has managed only a goal and five points in his last 27 contests. He has 60 hits and 57 blocked shots this season. Look for Kyle Burroughs to draw into the lineup while Edmundson is sidelined.