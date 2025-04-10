Joel Edmundson Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Edmundson (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Anaheim, per Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty.

It will be Edmundson's second straight game on the shelf. He has six goals, 20 points, 97 hits and 107 blocks over 72 appearances with Los Angeles in 2024-25. Jacob Moverare, who is projected to play Thursday, might find himself as a healthy scratch once Edmundson is ready to return.