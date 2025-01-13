Joel Edmundson Injury: Won't play Monday

Edmundson (upper body) will not be in action versus the Oilers on Monday, per Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.

Edmundson will be out of action for the third straight game due to his lingering upper-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old blueliner was stuck in a 12-game goal drought during which he registered two assists, 20 shots and 21 hits while averaging 21:02 of ice time. Without Edmundson in the lineup, Andreas Englund figures to serve in a third-pairing role.