Joel Edmundson News: Bags apple Thursday

Edmundson notched an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

The helper ended a six-game point drought for Edmundson. The 31-year-old dealt with an upper-body injury last weekend, but he's been fine over two games since he returned, logging his usual top-four minutes. The blueliner has 11 points, 47 shots on net, 61 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 38 appearances this season.