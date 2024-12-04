Joel Edmundson News: Deposits game-tying goal

Edmundson scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Edmundson has a pair of points over his last four contests. The 31-year-old defenseman's goal at 15:38 of the second period tied the game at 2-2. Edmundson has been unusually productive on offense with eight points (four goals, four assists) over 24 outings after producing just six points in 53 regular-season appearances in 2023-24. He's added 27 shots on net, 39 hits, 39 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating, providing defensive stability on the Kings' second pairing.