Joel Edmundson News: Earns assist Tuesday

Edmundson notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Edmundson picked up his first point in two games after he missed two contests to attend to a family matter. The 31-year-old defenseman has two helpers, nine shots on net, nine hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over five appearances this season, but his defensive performance wasn't great Tuesday. He's unlikely to score enough to help in fantasy.