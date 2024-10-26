Joel Edmundson News: First goals of season

Edmundson scored twice Saturday in a 3-2 victory over Utah. He also had two hits, three blocks and three shots.

Edmundson looked the part of a sniper on the first goal of the season, wiring a one-timer from below the left circle as he slid on one knee. His second was a slapper from the point through traffic early in the third that stood as the winner. Edmundson doesn't have a reputation as a scorer, with his career mark of seven goals coming in 2017-18 and 2019-20. Still, the Kings had to redistribute some responsibility on the blue line with Drew Doughty (ankle) unavailable, so it was positive to see Edmundson contribute. Count on triple-digit hits and blocks from Edmundson, and take any points as a bonus.