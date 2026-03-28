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Joel Edmundson News: Garners assist Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Edmundson notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Edmundson has picked up two assists, a plus-7 rating, 21 blocked shots and 18 hits over 14 appearances in March. The 32-year-old blueliner continues to handle top-four minutes in a shutdown role. He's earned 19 points, 87 shots on net, 87 hits, 96 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 73 appearances. If he can get one more point, he'll reach 20 for the second year in a row and the third time in his 11-year career.

Joel Edmundson
Los Angeles Kings
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