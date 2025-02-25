Joel Edmundson News: Pots goal during third-period rally

Edmundson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Edmundson has three points and a plus-4 rating over two games since play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Swedish blueliner stretched the Kings' lead to 4-2 in the third period. He's two goals shy of matching his career high for a single season, though the defensive nature of his playing style makes it tough to predict if he can get there. He's at 14 points -- his most since 2019-20 -- with 78 blocked shots, 78 hits, 64 shots on net and a plus-20 rating over 51 appearances in a shutdown role.