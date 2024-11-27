Joel Edmundson News: Puts up assist

Edmundson notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Edmundson has two helpers over 12 outings in November. That's not a lot of offense, but it is consistent with reasonable expectations for the 31-year-old defenseman, who fills a shutdown role in the Kings' top four. He's managed seven points, 25 shots on net, 33 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 21 contests this season.