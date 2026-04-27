Joel Edmundson headshot

Joel Edmundson News: Scores in playoff exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Edmundson scored a goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round.

Edmundson found the back of the net in the second period with a wrister, but that would be all the offense the Kings would muster throughout the game. It was also Edmundson's lone point of a playoff run that ended with Sunday's loss. He also had 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 82 regular-season contests, so he was far from a very reliabble fantasy performer, although he had far more upside in leagues that reward physicality with 97 hits and 111 blocked shots as well.

Joel Edmundson
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Edmundson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Edmundson See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th
Author Image
Greg Vara
90 days ago
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring
Author Image
Michael Finewax
169 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
210 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, April 17
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, April 17
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
April 17, 2025
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, February 22
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, February 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
February 22, 2025