Joel Edmundson News: Scores in playoff exit
Edmundson scored a goal in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round.
Edmundson found the back of the net in the second period with a wrister, but that would be all the offense the Kings would muster throughout the game. It was also Edmundson's lone point of a playoff run that ended with Sunday's loss. He also had 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 82 regular-season contests, so he was far from a very reliabble fantasy performer, although he had far more upside in leagues that reward physicality with 97 hits and 111 blocked shots as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Edmundson See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, January 27th90 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Ducks Lead NHL in Scoring169 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights210 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, April 17April 17, 2025
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, February 22February 22, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Edmundson See More