Joel Edmundson News: Slings helper in overtime loss
Edmundson provided an assist, five shots on goal and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.
Edmundson helped out on an Alex Laferriere goal in the third period. Surprisingly, the five shots were not a season high for Edmundson -- he had seven in a 4-1 win over the Wild on Dec. 7. The 31-year-old blueliner has been a pleasant surprise on offense with 10 points through 31 outings this season, and he's added 52 hits, 48 blocked shots, 43 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-14 rating while seeing top-four minutes. His offense alone doesn't move the needle in fantasy, but there's enough physicality to make an impact in deeper formats.
