Joel Edmundson News: Snaps slump with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Edmundson recorded an assist, four blocked shots and three hits in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Oilers.

The assist ended a 15-game slump for Edmundson. The defenseman was managing an upper-body issue in late January, though the rest during the Olympic break likely helped him recover from that concern. He's at 17 points, 74 shots on net, 68 hits, 73 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 58 outings this season, giving him a chance to reach the 20-point mark for the second campaign in a row and just the third time in his career. His 15 assists this year are a career high.

