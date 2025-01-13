Joel Edmundson News: Suiting up in Edmonton

Contrary to a prior report, Edmundson (upper body) will be available Monday versus the Oilers, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Edmundson missed two games due to his injury. The left-shot will slot in on the second pairing beside Brandt Clarke and most likely fill a role on the penalty kill. The Kings will still roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but Andreas Englund will come out of the lineup as a result of Edmundson's return.