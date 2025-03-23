Fantasy Hockey
Joel Edmundson headshot

Joel Edmundson News: Supplies two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Edmundson notched two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Edmundson was a little late to the weekend's scoring party. The Kings won games over the Hurricanes and Bruins by matching 7-2 scores, and it took until 9:20 of the third period in Sunday's contest for Edmundson to get involved when he helped out on a Tanner Jeannot goal. The 31-year-old blueliner has chipped in five points over his last eight outings, and he also has a plus-9 rating in that span. For the season, the shutdown defenseman has displayed more offense than usual with 19 points over 65 appearances. He's added 84 shots on net, 100 blocks, 90 hits and a plus-25 rating.

Joel Edmundson
Los Angeles Kings
