Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Could return Sunday

Eriksson Ek (lower body) could return to action Sunday versus Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek wanted to get in one full practice to see how he was feeling afterwards, so a decision should be made ahead of Sunday's game. If Eriksson Ek is unable to go, he could return Tuesday versus Nashville. Eriksson Ek has five goals and eight assists in 22 games this season. He could return to the top line, where he has spent most of the season when healthy.