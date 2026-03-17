Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Eriksson Ek won't suit up Tuesday in Chicago due to a lower-body injury and is day-to-day, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Robby Fabbri will draw back into the lineup Tuesday, while Hunter Haight was brought up from the minors to provide depth up front as a result of Eriksson Ek's absence. The 29-year-old Eriksson Ek's next opportunity to play will be in the second half of this home-and-home set against Chicago on Thursday.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
13 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
43 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
49 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
53 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 19
Author Image
Chris Morgan
57 days ago