Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Exits in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) appeared to aggravate an injury when he exited Tuesday's game versus the Canucks during overtime, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

There was no update on Eriksson Ek's status following the contest. That leaves him questionable ahead of a three-game road trip for the Wild. They play a back-to-back Friday and Saturday against the Ducks and Kings, respectively, before concluding the trip in Utah on Tuesday.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now