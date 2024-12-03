Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Exits in overtime

Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) appeared to aggravate an injury when he exited Tuesday's game versus the Canucks during overtime, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

There was no update on Eriksson Ek's status following the contest. That leaves him questionable ahead of a three-game road trip for the Wild. They play a back-to-back Friday and Saturday against the Ducks and Kings, respectively, before concluding the trip in Utah on Tuesday.