Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Hopes to return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Head coach John Hynes said that he's "hopeful" that Eriksson Ek (lower body) will be able to return Wednesday against the Sharks, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Eriksson Ek has been sidelined since late February after sustaining a lower-body injury during practice, but he's been skating in recent weeks and has a chance to return to game action Wednesday. Over 42 appearances this season, he's recorded nine goals, 15 assists, 69 hits, 31 blocked shots and 20 PIM while averaging 19:38 of ice time.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
