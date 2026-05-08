Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: In contention Saturday
Eriksson EK (lower body) hasn't been ruled out for Saturday's Game 3 clash with Colorado, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Eriksson Ek has been out of action for both games for the Wild's second-round series due to his lower-body issue. In six games against the Stars, the 29-year-old center notched three goals and two assists, including a pair of power-play points. If Eriksson Ek is given the green light to play in Game 3, he should reclaim a spot in the top six in addition to seeing power-play minutes.
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