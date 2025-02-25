Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Injury labeled lower body

Eriksson Ek is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the club announced Tuesday.

After landing on injured reserve Tuesday following an injury at Monday's practice, Eriksson Ek's timeline is now clearer. The 28-year-old will be replaced in the lineup against the Red Wings by Jakub Lauko (lower body), who was activated from injured reserve Tuesday. Eriksson Ek has contributed nine goals and 24 points across 42 appearances this season.