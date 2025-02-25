Fantasy Hockey
Joel Eriksson Ek

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Injury labeled lower body

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 9:01am

Eriksson Ek is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the club announced Tuesday.

After landing on injured reserve Tuesday following an injury at Monday's practice, Eriksson Ek's timeline is now clearer. The 28-year-old will be replaced in the lineup against the Red Wings by Jakub Lauko (lower body), who was activated from injured reserve Tuesday. Eriksson Ek has contributed nine goals and 24 points across 42 appearances this season.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
