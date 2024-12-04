Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Is week-to-week

Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is considered week-to-week, the Wild announced Wednesday.

Eriksson Ek was already ruled out for Friday's game against Anaheim, and it seems he'll end up missing more time than that. He has five goals and 13 points in 22 outings in 2024-25. Unless Jakub Lauko (lower body) is ready in time to face the Ducks, Minnesota will need to either recall a forward from the minors or dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.