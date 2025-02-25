Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Eriksson Ek suffered an undisclosed injury at practice Monday and was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

According to Russo, Eriksson Ek is expected to be out longer than the mandatory seven days from his IR designation, though the Wild have yet to provide an update on his status. With the 28-year-old center out of action, Minnesota is expected to activate Jakub Lauko (lower body) ahead of Tuesday's clash with Detroit.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now