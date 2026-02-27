Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Leaves game after taking high stick
Eriksson Ek sustained an injury to his face from a high stick in Friday's game versus the Mammoth, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Eriksson Ek's status is in doubt for Sunday's game versus the Blues. The 29-year-old forward saw his seven-game point streak come to an end when he failed to return to the contest. If he can't play, Ben Jones will likely draw into the lineup.
