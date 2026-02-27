Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Leaves game after taking high stick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Eriksson Ek sustained an injury to his face from a high stick in Friday's game versus the Mammoth, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek's status is in doubt for Sunday's game versus the Blues. The 29-year-old forward saw his seven-game point streak come to an end when he failed to return to the contest. If he can't play, Ben Jones will likely draw into the lineup.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek
