Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Not available for Saturday
Eriksson Ek (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's clash versus Dallas, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.
Eriksson Ek will sit out his third straight game. The 29-year-old center has 17 goals, 27 assists, 92 hits, a plus-13 rating and 28 blocked shots across 62 outings this season. He is day-to-day and could return as early as Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week16 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 246 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming52 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week56 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1960 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More