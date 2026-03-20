Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Not available for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Eriksson Ek (lower body) has been ruled out of Saturday's clash versus Dallas, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Eriksson Ek will sit out his third straight game. The 29-year-old center has 17 goals, 27 assists, 92 hits, a plus-13 rating and 28 blocked shots across 62 outings this season. He is day-to-day and could return as early as Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
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