Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Not playing Monday
Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't play against Colorado on Monday in Game 4, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Eriksson Ek didn't participate in Monday's optional morning skate and will miss his fourth straight game. Despite being listed as day-to-day, it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. He has contributed three goals, five points, 24 shots on net, three blocked shots and 15 hits in six appearances this postseason.
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