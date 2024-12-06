Fantasy Hockey
Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: On injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is on injured reserve, the Wild announced Friday.

Eriksson Ek was already regarded as week-to-week, so this move doesn't alter his timetable. The 27-year-old, who exited Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Vancouver because of the injury, has five goals and 13 points in 22 appearances in 2024-25. Reese Johnson was summoned Wednesday from AHL Iowa and is likely to make his NHL season debut Friday versus Anaheim.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
