Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Out for first two games of Round 2
Eriksson Ek (lower body) will miss the first two games of Minnesota's second-round series against Colorado, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic on Sunday.
The Wild play in Game 1 against the Avalanche on Sunday, but Eriksson Ek didn't accompany his teammates on the road trip. However, the team is hopeful that Eriksson Ek could return for Game 3 on Saturday. He had three goals, five points, 24 shots on net and 15 hits in six games during Minnesota's first-round series win over Dallas.
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