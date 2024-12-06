Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Placed on injured reserve
Eriksson Ek (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Eriksson Ek was already regarded as week-to-week, so this move doesn't alter his timetable. The 27-year-old, who exited Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Vancouver because of the injury, has five goals and 13 points in 22 appearances in 2024-25. Reese Johnson was summoned Wednesday from AHL Iowa and is likely to make his NHL season debut Friday versus Anaheim.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now