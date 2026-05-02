Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is questionable for Game 1 against Colorado on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if Eriksson Ek will travel with his teammates ahead of Minnesota's Round 2 series opener against the Avalanche. He fell awkwardly into the boards in Game 6 against Dallas on Thursday, but he managed to return to the contest. However, he didn't participate in Saturday's practice.
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