Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is questionable for Game 1 against Colorado on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Eriksson Ek will travel with his teammates ahead of Minnesota's Round 2 series opener against the Avalanche. He fell awkwardly into the boards in Game 6 against Dallas on Thursday, but he managed to return to the contest. However, he didn't participate in Saturday's practice.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
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