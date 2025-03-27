Fantasy Hockey
Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Skates Thursday, still week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Eriksson Ek (lower body) skated before Thursday's game-day practice but remains week-to-week, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Eriksson Ek's return to the lineup is not imminent, but he will probably accompany the Wild on the team's three-game road trip, which begins Monday versus New Jersey. He will miss his 16th consecutive game against Washington on Thursday. Eriksson Ek has compiled nine goals, 24 points, 123 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 69 hits in 42 appearances this campaign.

