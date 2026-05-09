Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't play against Colorado on Saturday in Game 3, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek is dealing with a day-to-day injury, but he didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate and will miss his third straight game. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has generated three goals, five points, 24 shots on net, three blocked shots and 15 hits across six appearances this postseason.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
19 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
24 days ago