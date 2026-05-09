Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Unavailable Saturday
Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't play against Colorado on Saturday in Game 3, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Eriksson Ek is dealing with a day-to-day injury, but he didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate and will miss his third straight game. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He has generated three goals, five points, 24 shots on net, three blocked shots and 15 hits across six appearances this postseason.
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