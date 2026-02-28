Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Eriksson Ek (face) probably won't play against St. Louis on Sunday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Eriksson Ek left Friday's 5-2 loss to Utah after receiving a high stick around his eye. The Wild should get a clearer picture of his timeline for a return following Saturday's visit with a doctor. Minnesota recalled Tyler Pitlick from AHL Iowa on Saturday to be an option for Sunday's contest. Eriksson Ek has 17 goals, 42 points, 150 shots on net and 78 hits across 54 appearances this season.

