Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday
Eriksson Ek (face) probably won't play against St. Louis on Sunday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Eriksson Ek left Friday's 5-2 loss to Utah after receiving a high stick around his eye. The Wild should get a clearer picture of his timeline for a return following Saturday's visit with a doctor. Minnesota recalled Tyler Pitlick from AHL Iowa on Saturday to be an option for Sunday's contest. Eriksson Ek has 17 goals, 42 points, 150 shots on net and 78 hits across 54 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 226 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming32 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week36 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1940 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto41 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Eriksson Ek See More