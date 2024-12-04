Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Won't play Friday

Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Anaheim, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

While general manager Bill Guerin ruled Eriksson Ek out for Friday's matchup due to his undisclosed injury that he sustained Tuesday against the Canucks, Guerin isn't worried that the 27-year-old center is facing a long-term absence. While it's not yet clear whether Eriksson Ek will be available for Saturday's game against the Kings, he should be considered day-to-day for now.