Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 4:50pm

Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Islanders, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Eriksson Ek has nine goals and 23 points in 41 appearances in 2024-25. The Wild will dress seven defensemen due to Eriksson Ek's absence, so Travis Dermott or Jon Merrill will draw back into the lineup. Eriksson Ek's status for the 4 Nations Face-Off is currently unclear.

