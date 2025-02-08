Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Won't play Saturday

Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Islanders, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Eriksson Ek has nine goals and 23 points in 41 appearances in 2024-25. The Wild will dress seven defensemen due to Eriksson Ek's absence, so Travis Dermott or Jon Merrill will draw back into the lineup. Eriksson Ek's status for the 4 Nations Face-Off is currently unclear.