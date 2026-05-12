Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek Injury: Won't travel to Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Eriksson Ek (lower body) will not join the team for Game 5 in Colorado on Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek will be sidelined for his fifth straight game due to his lingering lower-body injury. The fact that the 29-year-old center isn't even traveling with the team doesn't bode well for his availability for Game 6 back in Minnesota either. If the Swede does return, it figures to be in a top-six role.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
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