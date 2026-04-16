Joel Eriksson Ek News: At practice Thursday
Eriksson Ek (rest) was on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Eriksson Ek sat out the final three regular-season games for the Wild, but should be good to go for Game 1 in Dallas. The Swedish center was rolling offensively prior to his stint in the press box, racking up two goals and five helpers in his last seven appearances. He figures to jump right back into a second-line role and should feature with the man advantage as well.
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