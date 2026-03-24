Joel Eriksson Ek News: Back in lineup Tuesday
Eriksson Ek (lower body) will suit up in Tampa Bay on Tuesday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Eriksson Ek missed the last three games due to his lower-body injury. The 29-year-old center hasn't scored since Feb. 27 in Utah, and he has just two helpers and 23 shots on goal over his last nine appearances. The Wild are also getting Kirill Kaprizov back in the lineup Tuesday, so Nico Sturm and Hunter Haight will be healthy scratches as a result of the team getting two of its top players back against the Lightning.
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