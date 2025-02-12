Fantasy Hockey
Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek News: Clutch goal at 4 Nations Face Off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 10:19pm

Eriksson Ek scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Eriksson Ek roofed the puck into the net after settled a cross-crease pass from Jesper Bratt around the midpoint of the third period. It tied the game and forced overtime. He came into the contest on a four-game point drought. Eriksson Ek's production this year has been held back by injury -- he has just nine goals and 14 assists in 41 games, a far cry from his two 60-plus point campaigns in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

