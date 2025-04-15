Joel Eriksson Ek News: Forces overtime Tuesday

Eriksson Ek scored a goal on six shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

The Wild just needed to get to overtime to make the playoffs, but it wasn't looking good until Eriksson Ek scored with 22 seconds left in regulation. It's his fifth goal in four games since returning from a lower-body injury. The center finishes with 14 goals, 29 points, 140 shots on net, 82 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 46 regular-season outings. He's set to play a top-six role in the playoffs.