Joel Eriksson Ek News: Gathers assist Saturday

Eriksson Ek registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Eriksson Ek set up Marco Rossi's game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation. This was Eriksson Ek's first point in three games since he returned from missing one contest due to a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old is a top-six and power-play fixture for the Wild and is up to five goals, four assists, 41 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-7 rating over 17 appearances this season.