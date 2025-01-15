Joel Eriksson Ek News: Helps out on power play

Eriksson Ek registered a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Eriksson Ek set up Matt Boldy for the opening goal just 3:02 into the contest. The 27-year-old Eriksson Ek had been held off the scoresheet over the previous three games. The 27-year-old remains in a second-line role, which has led to a bit less consistency on offense as injuries pile up around the Wild's lineup. He's also on the first power-play unit, where he's earned six of his 19 points this season. The center also has 81 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-11 rating over 31 appearances.