Joel Eriksson Ek News: Pots game-winner Thursday

Eriksson Ek scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Florida.

The Wild nearly squandered a 2-0 lead in the third period, but Eriksson Ek banged home a rebound with five seconds left on the clock to salvage the win. The 29-year-old center snapped a 10-game goal drought in the process, and on the season he's delivered 18 goals and 45 points in 64 contests with 181 shots on net, 95 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-13 rating.