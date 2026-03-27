Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek News: Pots game-winner Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Eriksson Ek scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Florida.

The Wild nearly squandered a 2-0 lead in the third period, but Eriksson Ek banged home a rebound with five seconds left on the clock to salvage the win. The 29-year-old center snapped a 10-game goal drought in the process, and on the season he's delivered 18 goals and 45 points in 64 contests with 181 shots on net, 95 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-13 rating.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
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