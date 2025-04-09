Joel Eriksson Ek News: Ready to return

Eriksson Ek (lower body) is off injured reserve, per the NHL media site, which sets the stage for his return Wednesday versus San Jose.

Eriksson Ek has nine goals and 24 points in 42 appearances with the Wild in 2024-25. He was last in the lineup Feb. 22. Eriksson Ek is projected to play alongside Marcus Foligno and Matt Boldy in his return. The 28-year-old Eriksson Ek should also see time on the second power-play unit.