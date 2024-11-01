Joel Eriksson Ek News: Scores in Friday's win

Eriksson Ek scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Eriksson Ek has four goals and two assists over his last five games. The center's second-period tally Friday tied the game at 1-1. He's produced a total of five goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-5 rating over eight appearances this season. Eriksson Ek offers 30-goal potential as well as plenty of shots and hits while consistently featuring in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit.