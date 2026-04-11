Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek News: Set for rest day Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 1:43pm

Eriksson Ek (rest) will not play in Saturday's road clash against the Predators, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

With the Wild already having punched their ticket to the playoffs, Eriksson Ek will get a game of rest Saturday. The 29-year-old center has been hot as of late offensively with seven points over his last six games. Overall, he has 19 goals, 32 assists, 194 shots on net, 106 hits and 34 blocked shots through 70 games this season. He'll likely return to action for Minnesota's next tune-up game Monday against the Blues.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
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