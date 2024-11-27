Joel Eriksson Ek News: Sets up lone goal in win

Eriksson Ek provided an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Sabres.

Eriksson Ek has had a rough November, logging just a goal and three helpers over 12 appearances. The 27-year-old center has maintained top-six minutes, and he's been on the top line between Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy in recent games in an effort to spark his offense. Eriksson Ek has 10 points, 48 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-6 rating across 19 outings overall.