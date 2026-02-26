Joel Eriksson Ek News: Strikes twice on power play
Eriksson Ek scored a pair of power-play goals on five shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.
Eriksson Ek had both of the Wild's tallies in the second period to help them establish a 2-1 lead. He's up to six goals and four assists during his seven-game point streak, with five of those 10 points coming on the power play. Overall, the Swedish center is up to 17 goals, 42 points (15 on the power play), 150 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-14 rating through 53 outings. He continues to be an effective all-around player in a key role for the Wild.
