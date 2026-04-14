Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek News: Taking third straight rest game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Eriksson Ek (rest) won't play Tuesday versus the Ducks, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Eriksson Ek will be out of the lineup for the third straight game to end the regular season. The 29-year-old center was limited by injuries at times, posting 51 points over 70 regular-season contests. He's likely to be ready for Game 1 versus Dallas to open the playoffs.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
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