Joel Eriksson Ek headshot

Joel Eriksson Ek News: Tallies in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Eriksson Ek scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Eriksson Ek has played well to start the postseason, earning three goals, two assists, 13 shots on net and nine hits over three games. The 29-year-old center was limited to 51 points over 70 regular-season outings this year. This is the eighth year he's been in the playoffs -- over the previous seven, he earned 13 points in 32 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek
Minnesota Wild
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